La Ronge RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

RCMP in La Ronge are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a teenage girl in the community.

The incident happened on the evening of June 25, 2022, on La Ronge Avenue, according to an RCMP news release.

Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as being in his 40s or 50s, tall with a slim build. He has brown eyes and brown or possibly greying hair that is receding. The suspect also has a beard and sunken cheeks. He was driving a two-door red car with a black leather interior and a broken rear window.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.