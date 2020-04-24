LA LOCHE -- A civilian employee at the La Loche RCMP detachment tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

The employee advised RCMP that they tested positive on Thursday and immediately self-isolated.

Six other employees at the detachment, two civilians and four police officers, have been ordered to self-isolate while they wait on test results.

The La Loche detachment will be bringing in some new members to fill in for the seven self-isolating employees, in order to maintain service in the community.

The detachment and police vehicles are being disinfected.

COVID-19 cases in the far north region of Saskatchewan climbed on Friday, due to what has been described as an "outbreak" in La Loche.