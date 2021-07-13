PRINCE ALBERT -- Kinsmen TeleMiracle has donated $181,615 for equipment in the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital’s future neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

According to the Victoria Hospital Foundation, the money will be used to purchase a mobile DR X-ray imaging machine.

“Every piece of technology needed for our new NICU will play a role in saving babies’ lives, and for that, we are eternally grateful to Kinsmen TeleMiracle for making this generous gift,” said CEO Sherry Buckler in a news release.

The X-ray machine uses low radiation and gives immediate images, suitable for fragile and sick babies.

“This gift helps fulfill our mission of ‘Helping People Every Day,’” said Richard Kleis, executive director of the Kinsmen Foundation.

“The NICU at the Victoria Hospital will improve the health outcomes for so many sick babies from the Prince Albert area and across northern Saskatchewan.”

The NICU, named after Drs. Lalita and Talik Malholtra, is under construction.