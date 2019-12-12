SASKATOON -- Kindersley RCMP say they are dealing with an active emergency after a report of a gunshot.

“We are asking all residents in the area to stay inside their homes and stay away from the area,” RCMP said in a news release.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP received a report of a gunshot in a home on First Street West, north of the hospital. One person fled and called police and officers immediately deployed to the scene, RCMP say.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area of Highway 21 to the north, Highway 7 to the west, south to the Kindersley Hospital, and east to Main Street.

Investigators are working to determine who shot the gun, and if there are any other people inside the home.

Residents can expect heavy police presence in the area. Kindersley is located 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Hold and secures are in effect at all schools in Kindersley, RCMP say.