Kids’ drawings remind booze buyers of impaired driving dangers
Bags decorated with drawings from elementary students warn customers at a government-run liquor store on Saskatoon's Eighth Street of the dangers of impaired driving.
Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 6:10PM CST
A Saskatoon liquor store is using kids' drawings to remind people about the dangers of drinking and driving.
The government-run liquor store on Eighth Street is packing up customers’ items with paper bags that have hand-drawn pictures and messages showing what can happen when someone drives impaired.
The drawings, done by elementary students, depict collision scenes and include sayings such as, "Avoid a crash. Don't get smashed,” and, “When having a martini, don’t get in your Lamborghini.”
The initiative is part of a program that started in 2007 between several organizations, including the Saskatoon Police Service and the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.
The program aims at teaching youth about alcohol, drugs and decision-making, as well as the dangers of driving while intoxicated.
According to Saskatoon police, almost 18,000 students have participated in the program since it began.
