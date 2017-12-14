

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon liquor store is using kids' drawings to remind people about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The government-run liquor store on Eighth Street is packing up customers’ items with paper bags that have hand-drawn pictures and messages showing what can happen when someone drives impaired.

The drawings, done by elementary students, depict collision scenes and include sayings such as, "Avoid a crash. Don't get smashed,” and, “When having a martini, don’t get in your Lamborghini.”

The initiative is part of a program that started in 2007 between several organizations, including the Saskatoon Police Service and the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

The program aims at teaching youth about alcohol, drugs and decision-making, as well as the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

According to Saskatoon police, almost 18,000 students have participated in the program since it began.