

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police with help from the K9 unit, tracked suspects in a stolen vehicle incident and seized a firearm on Saturday evening.

At 8:25 p.m. members of the Saskatoon Police saw a stolen vehicle near 20th Street and Avenue N.

A pursuit did not take place because of a number of public safety concerns.

After a few minutes the officer saw the same vehicle parked in the 500 block of Avenue J South with two people inside. When they saw the officer, the two occupants of the car fled on foot.

One suspect, a female, was arrested after a short pursuit, and a K9 tracked the other suspect, a male.

The male suspect was arrested a short while later with minor injuries from a dog bite.

Both suspects were taken to detention cells.

A firearm and bear spray were recovered from the stolen vehicle. While searching the vehicle an officer was poked by a used, uncapped needle that was left behind. He went to hospital to be treated.

A 42 year-old male and 18 year-old female face over 20 criminal charges. The male suspect was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

Both will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.