Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' to make Saskatoon court appearance

SASKATOON -

The founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' is expect to appear in provinical court in Saskatoon on Friday.

Jeremy MacKenzie, 26, was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner and mischief in connection with an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021 — a community rougly 75 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

He was arrested last week in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Saskatchewan RCMP in July.

Diagolon, the group Mackenzie leads, is described in a 2022 House of Commons report as a violent extremist organization.

RCMP are also investigating Mackenzie for comments made during a livestream about sexually assaulting the wife of federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

With Canadian Press files.

--More details to come