Justice Neil Gabrielson delivered his verdict today in the trial of a Saskatoon man facing child pornography charges.

He found Abdul Jat guilty of four charges, including child luring and extortion to obtain intimate images.

Jat was taken into custody and at the request of the defence will undergo a 30-day mental health assessment at the Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford. Jat will return to court for sentencing if he’s found mentally fit.

Jat was 19 when he was detained by police in 2016 and accused of blackmailing a 17-year-old girl with cognitive issues in order to force her to share intimate images.