‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent

An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.

Rebecca Strong says she hopes she can inspire indigenous youth to follow their dreams and show them that anything is possible.

“It’s very difficult for indigenous youth to find opportunities but I know if you try hard enough you can succeed,” Strong said.

Strong started her career singing in a family band and made the decision to launch her solo career in 2019.

“I practiced every day all through quarantine and I still do to this day,” Strong said.

When Strong got the opportunity to audition for Canada’s Got Talent she said she knew it was one she could not pass up.

“It was my dream,” Strong said.

The contest is judged by Canadian performers Howie Mandel, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall, and Lilly Singh.

“More and more people come up to me and say wow Canadians are really killing it and I’m like yes we’ve been doing that for a long time,” Singh said.

The Canadian Youtuber is hosting her third season of the show.

She says she is so proud of the show and how diverse both the judges and the contestants are.

“Canadian television is so good at being like this is a part of our DNA and who makes up our population,” Singh said. “That is especially important for indigenous communities.”

The new season of Canada’s Got Talent is scheduled to air on March 16.

“I plan on releasing music and sharing my talent with the whole world,” Strong said.