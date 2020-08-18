SASKATOON -- City administration is looking into terminating its land lease agreement with a concrete company in the West Industrial area.

Coun. Hilary Gough proposed a motion in Monday’s planning committee meeting that “administration report back about termination opportunities” with Cindercrete Products Ltd.

Gough’s motion was brought forward following complaints from residents who live nearby, who say the concrete factory is noisy at late hours and creates plumes of dust in the area.

Businesses in the West Industrial area do not need to follow typical rules around noise because they’re on industrial-zoned property, according to city administration.

Adam Pollock, a resident who lives near the concrete factory, spoke at the meeting.

He said the activity at Cindercrete is loud and disruptive at late hours in the night.

“It shakes our homes, disrupts our lives and poisons our heath,” Pollock said in the meeting.

The city bought a portion of the land the facility is on in 2010, for plans of future growth of 17th Street West.

According to administration, the lease could be terminated with six months notice.

Gough’s motion for administration to look into ending the lease was met with no opposition from committee members.

City administration is also looking into the feasibility of a nuisance study in the area. Passed unanimously in a July 27 council meeting, administration will look at the costs and viability of creating a nuisance study.