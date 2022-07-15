'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
Jeremy Moreside, who witnessed the storm, said it started between 10 and 11 a.m.
“That literally came right out of nothing. I took my kids to the park this morning at eight o'clock, and by ten o'clock, we had enough of the heat,” he told CTV News. “I looked outside the window about 20 minutes later and it looked like it was going to rain.”
He said he went outside and saw low-level clouds moving in.
“Next thing you know, they were just swirling right overhead.”
He said the thought nothing of it and went back inside. But when they looked outside the window “there was a funnel.”
His young kids took shelter in the bathroom with their mother, Moreside said.
“I just kind of hung out and kept recording to keep an eye on it and see what's doing. It kept to the south of us but didn't really touch us. We were caught in the info part of it. So the rain was coming down sideways, basically from the north. And then the hail started and it was kind of the underdog after that.”
He said the hail was about the size of ping pong balls.
It was the first time it has happened to him before and he said he felt anxious.
“I mean, it only looked like maybe a mile or two south of us like it was right there. You're watching it and you don't know which way it's going. It's scary.
“It was traumatic and my anxiety is through the roof right now, as are the kids.”
Environment Canada said the funnel cloud was a “probable tornado.” The agency is also investigating reports of a probable tornado between Young and Watrous.
Allan is 65 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
