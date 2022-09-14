"It's really relationships": Strong bond vital between EMS and James Smith Cree Nation community during tragedy

Lives may have been saved thanks to the relationship between paramedics and the James Smith Cree Nation community during a recent mass stabbing.

President of the Paramedics Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan (PSCS), Steven Skoworodko, remarked during a conference on Wednesday that the familiarity Melfort EMS had with the community was critical during the situation.

"There were many major injuries that needed to be addressed," said Skoworodko.

According to Skoworodko, people were taken to Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort, Nipawin hospitals. He says the owner of Melfort Ambulance Care was very familiar with the James Smith Cree Nation reserve and made the decision to make use of the band office as a central location.

"By them doing that from the time of the first call till the time the last patient left by ambulance was within three hours, which is a pretty phenomenal feat," he said.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand also spoke during the conference and gave his thoughts on relationship building between EMS and first nations.

"They're coming into something that's blind, getting to know the community, people more as being part of the events, that kind of stuff like that. It's really relationships," said Arcand. "It's having them at the table and say maybe they have some ideas. It's not just driven by one side."

"I think it's being part of the community right?" said Skoworodko. "It's like how do they become involved in school activities or making presentations."

He pointed to reserves not having proper street signs and addresses being different than what is seen in rural community, which is an obstacle he says relationship building could help decrease wait times.

One idea Skoworodko has is to recruit more indigenous paramedics.

"Definitely recruitment and retention of First Nations members is a key component to growing the workforce here in the province," he said.