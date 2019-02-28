

CTV Saskatoon





The Junos are coming back to Saskatoon next year.

“It’s really exciting for Saskatchewan artists,” said Megan Nash, who is nominated for Contemporary Roots Album of the year. “It’s a great chance to showcase what we have. Saskatchewan has a really beautiful music scene, it really does.”

Juno week in Saskatoon will start March 9, 2020 and wrap up with the awards ceremony March 15 at SaskTel Centre.

Saskatoon last hosted the Junos in 2007.