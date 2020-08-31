SASKATOON -- A group of mothers is marking International Overdose Awareness day with a new campaign.

Moms Stop the Harm is a national network of mothers and families whose loved ones have died due to drug overdoses.

In 2015, Marie Agioritis’ son died after ingesting what he thought was OxyContin - but the dose also included fentanyl.

Agioritis says the billboard campaign aims to put a face to the growing number of overdoses.

"We need to accept that it's our kids who are dying. It's our community that is overdosing. There is no one demographic."

The campaign will run through the month of September, at 23rd Street and Idylwyld Drive.

So far this year, Saskatchewan has seen 179 overdose deaths compared to 159 for all of 2019.

Saskatoon has had a record number of people overdosing over the last few months, with naloxone being administered multiple cases.

Saskatchewan's first safe injection site is scheduled to open Oct. 1.