'It's been 2 years in the making': Huskies women's soccer team eyes return to nationals

SASKATOON -

For the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s soccer team, last weekend was big – and this weekend is even bigger.

“It's been two years in the making because of COVID and last year not having a season so Friday night was a special night for our team," said head coach Jerson Barandica-Hamilton.

It was special because the Huskies win over the University of Calgary in the conference quarterfinals lifted them to the Canada-West final four.

And one step closer to making the U-Sports Nationals.

"We wanted this to be a breakthrough moment for us and it was,” said Barandica-Hamilton.

Forward Maya Gabruch says she felt focused on the task at hand.

"There was just a different feeling going into this game. Like I woke up and I was not sad or emotional, that I was like ‘ok this could be my last game’. There was absolutely none of that. It was just 'this is another game and were going to win it and were going to move on.’”

For some fifth year players like Gabruch, getting back to the final four feels a bit like deja vu.

She, like others, was a rookie in 2016 which was the last time the program made it this far, and went onto nationals for the first time.

This season, for them, getting through the playoffs could offer a chance to take care of some unfinished business.

"Final four the last time, that was 2016 in my first year, and it was in Trinity as well and a lot of the same teams were there. And then nationals was also on the east coast and that was the same in 2016 … We’re kind of just looking to repeat that.”

The road won't be easy. The Huskies’ first match in the conference final four is on the road Friday against Trinity Western, which is the number one ranked team in the nation.

"I've played at Trinity's field before, it being grass and even their fans and just the stands and everything. Just that experience being there, and playing even Trinity before too, will definitely help the team,” said midfielder Taneil Gay.

Barandica-Hamilton says a big win over sixth-ranked Calgary in the quarterfinals is a confidence boost.

“And now we get to play the number one team in the nation. And we’re fired up, we’re confident and we’re looking forward to it."