As new home sales dwindle in Saskatchewan, construction companies are taking a hit.

“I think people are just a little bit hesitant to invest right now because it’s kind of uncertain what’s going to happen in the future,” said Jon Paul, president of 14 North Construction.

“It’s a volatile industry,” site superintendent Mike Robertson added.

Several residential projects had to be put on hold this year because of the slow market, Paul said. The business also managed costs and placed lower bids on projects.

“We definitely had to make some adjustments because of that.”

According to the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders’ Association (SRHBA), Saskatchewan had the lowest residential construction growth in the country in 2018.

“We have a serious underperforming market right now,” CEO Chris Guérette told CTV News.

The downward trend on residential construction started in 2016 and she said she doesn't know when it will change.