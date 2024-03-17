'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe told delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention that the province was moving forward with the first phase of the irrigation project in 2025, expected to cost about $1.15 billion.
In response, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a news release that the move raises significant concerns for First Nations’ rights, water security and environmental sustainability.
“The current state of water in Saskatchewan is dire, with record low water levels in 2023 and projections for 2024 looking even worse,” said Cameron. “Responsible use of our collective water resources is paramount.”
Since the $4 billion megaproject was first announced in 2020, the FSIN says it has garnered criticism from First Nation communities across Saskatchewan because of its potential negative impacts on the environment and the risk of over-allocating this limited natural resource for industrial use in a time of growing scarcity.
The cost of the first phase of the project, involving the construction of 90,000 acres of irrigation, will be shared between the province and producers who want to take part, according to a provincial government news release.
FSIN vice-chief Dutch Lerat characterized the expansion of commercial irrigation in a province heavily hit by drought, and without meaningful consultation of First Nation communities, as “short sighted and irresponsible.”
“The provincial government’s pursuit of a billion-dollar project without adequate consultation or consideration of environmental impacts is deeply concerning,” said Lerat.
“We insist on thorough, inclusive impact assessments, independent reviews and meaningful consultation with First Nations in Saskatchewan to be completed before considering whether to proceed with these significant developments.”
In his announcement Thursday, Moe maintained the project could provide water for more than agricultural irrigation. He said channels will also be built for municipalities.
-With files from Caitlin Brezinski
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
Commenting on Navalny's death for first time, Putin says he supported prisoner swap for his foe
Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday that he supported an idea to release late opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prisoner exchange just days before the man who was his biggest foe died.
Alberta, B.C. and Yukon Territory break daily temperature records
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon Territory.
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles
North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Monday morning, its neighbours said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
U of R men's curling team return home with gold medals
The University of Regina men’s curling team received a warm welcome as they returned home from Fredericton with some gold medals.
-
Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences
A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
'Something fantastic': Manitoba Music Show sees hundreds of vinyl collectors, buyers
Manitoba’s largest music and record sale returned to Winnipeg’s Caboto Centre Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS
Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
'Beautiful and nightmarish': New art exhibit features tiny takes on everyday life
A free fun-size art exhibit is inviting Edmontonians to look at the small things in a big way.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Perfect weather for St. Patrick’s Day in Calgary
A warm and sunny Sunday brought out the crowds to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, whether they were Irish or not.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Toronto
-
'Deeply saddened': Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed by large fire
A fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Islands landmark Sunday morning has left residents, politicians and visitors reeling.
-
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
-
Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Ottawa
-
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A girl riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun at 199th parade
The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Vancouver
-
Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
'Keep it going': Easton Cowan sets new London Knights point streak record
Easton Cowan is now the London Knights all-time franchise leader when it comes to points in consecutive games.
-
Dundas Street lane restrictions to begin for East London Link project
A heads up for drivers beginning on Monday, as work on the East London Link project will result in lane restrictions on a section of Dundas Street which is expected to last until the end of the year.
Kitchener
-
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
-
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
-
Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Atlantic
-
"Migrant Spring" campaign calls for equal rights for migrant workers
Officials are calling on the Prime Minister and Immigration Minister to ensure all documented and undocumented migrant workers are granted equal rights and status.
-
Poilievre makes campaign-style stop in Halifax, calls on Trudeau to 'Axe the Tax'
'Axe the Tax' was the rallying cry at a Halifax rally on Sunday, where Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre drummed up support among more than a thousand people who packed into a ballroom at Halifax hotel.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.