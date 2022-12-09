Inquest to examine Sask. woman's in-custody death

The province has announced an inquest into the death of a woman at Pinegrove Correctional Centre

Cassandra Ross, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell on July 29, 2020.

Staff at the jail attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics took over her care, according to a Ministry of Justice news release.

A photo of Cassandra Ross taken from an online obituary notice. (Saskatoon Funeral Home)

Ross was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The inquest into her death is scheduled to start on Jan. 9. It will be held at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.

Inquests are routinely ordered following any in-custody death in Saskatchewan unless the coroner believes it was due to natural causes and was not preventable.