An inmate who escaped from the minimum security unit Saskatchewan Penitentiary earlier this week is back in custody.

Edward Daniel Ross was reported missing after guards couldn’t account for him during the 9:45 p.m prisoner count on Wednesday.

According to a post by Correctional Services of Canada, Ross has now been apprehended.

Ross is serving a nearly four-year sentence for forcible confinement, robbery, wearing a disguise and uttering threats.