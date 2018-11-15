Arrest warrant issued for escaped Sask. Pen. inmate
Edward Daniel Ross was not accounted for at the 9:45 p.m. prisoner count Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Correctional Service of Canada)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 10:45AM CST
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who escaped the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
Edward Daniel Ross was not accounted for at the 9:45 p.m. prisoner count Wednesday, according to Correctional Service of Canada.
Ross, 20, is five-foot-11 and 199 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
He is serving a nearly four-year sentence for forcible confinement, robbery, wearing a disguise and uttering threats.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
The incident is under investigation, CSC says.