A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who escaped the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Edward Daniel Ross was not accounted for at the 9:45 p.m. prisoner count Wednesday, according to Correctional Service of Canada.

Ross, 20, is five-foot-11 and 199 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is serving a nearly four-year sentence for forcible confinement, robbery, wearing a disguise and uttering threats.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The incident is under investigation, CSC says.