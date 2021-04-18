SASKATOON -- An individual at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School on McPherson Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

The school division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) notified it about the positive case on Saturday and is working to inform parents and caregivers.

Risk of exposure is considered low for anyone not a close contact, GSCS said.

The school division stressed the importance of continuing to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to decrease the spread of the infection in the community and in schools.