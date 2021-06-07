PRINCE ALBERT -- New calls are emerging for the federal government to recognize a northern Saskatchewan children’s home as a residential school.

After the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school site in B.C., the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) said the federal government should compensate former students of the Timber Bay School.

“Like so many of the children who never returned home, Bobby Bird was just one of many undocumented deaths that resulted from the schools,” said Chief Brian Hardlotte.

When Bird was 10 years old, he ran away from the Timber Bay School in 1969. Ten years later, his remains were identified.

In 2017, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled against the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, arguing that the school can’t be classified as a residential school.

The home in Timber Bay was for children who attended school elsewhere, according to a summary of the case.

Timber Bay Children's Home, near Lac La Ronge. (Source: Linda McCullough)

The federal government provided funding and some services to Indigenous children living at the home.

“Canada did not have joint or sole responsibility for the operation of the residence and care of the children resident there,” reads the court’s case summary.

Hardlotte said about 2,000 children attended the Timber Bay School, which operated between 1952 and 1994.

“There are so many dark chapters that have yet to come to light, and it’s essential that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action ensure that the lives lost and the survivors are all acknowledged,” he said.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.