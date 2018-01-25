A small, independent Saskatoon high school whose students include former drug dealers and gang members may soon shut down if provincial funding isn’t restored, the school board’s director says.

The Community Learner’s High School’s board voted Jan. 10 to close the school if the Saskatchewan government does not commit funds for the 2018-19 year, according to a letter director Keith Jorgenson said he sent to Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre. The school will shut down Feb. 10 without a funding commitment from the province.

Community Learner’s High School, attached to the Pleasant Hill Bakery, has been operating for nearly 10 years. Between 10 and 40 students are typically enrolled, and Jorgenson and one other teacher conduct the classes, according to Jorgenson.

Some students include former drug dealers and gang members.

“The school provides employment and education concurrently to a unique group of students with intensely complicated lives,” Jorgenson wrote in a press release. “Without access to a school like CLHS, students would not have finished school, would not have found jobs, would be dead or in jail and/or their kids would be in care.”

The school’s funding was cut in 2016, which forced the school to deplete its reserves, according to Jorgenson.

Jorgenson’s press release notes the board’s decision to shut down the school is also partly influenced by what he describes as an “addictions crisis” and “methamphetamine epidemic” in Saskatoon — though his letter to the Education Ministry does not mention this. He said the province can save lives and money by providing better supports to “Saskatchewan’s most desperate.”

“The school has been operating on reserves in the midst of an unparalleled addictions crisis in our province's history. The province has ignored the needs of Saskatchewan's most desperate, causing this crisis to worsen and associated costs to spiral out of control,” Jorgenson wrote.

The Ministry of Education has yet to respond to a CTV News request for comment, but the province said in 2016 the school’s funding was cut because a majority of the program’s students were adult learners. No graduate from the program had finished with a Grade 12 diploma, the province noted in 2016, and the funding was based on a proposal the school would serve high school-aged students.

The 10 students who have so far graduated from the school finished with Adult 12 — not Grade 12 — diplomas, Jorgenson clarified Thursday.