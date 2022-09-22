Increased demand for rare earth materials expected to add more than 100 jobs in Saskatoon

As part of a provincial government push to help Saskatchewan emerge as a leader in processing rare earth materials, it held a summit at the Saskatchewan Research Council.

Rare Earth Summit focused on sites in Saskatoon's north industrial end, where Vital Metals unveiled the first phase of its rare earth processing facility.

“We’re celebrating Saskatchewan and Saskatoon’s launch into providing materials, and the value-added, added materials for the green economy,” said Vital Metals president of strategy and corporate affairs David Connelly

The Australian-based company’s facility is located near the Saskatchewan Research Council's (SRC) $55 million are earth processing facility. Between the two facilities, 100+ jobs will be created, according to the Saskatchewan Research Council.

“Rare earths are absolutely essential for every motor in every electrical vehicle. Right now the only place that those are mined is the Northwest Territories and they're shipped here, and the only place they are going to be processed is here in Saskatchewan,” said Connelly.

Rare earth metals are used in products like electric cars, wind turbines, phones, high-efficiency air conditioners, high-efficiency elevators and other electric products.

“This is going to be a very important industry for the province of Saskatchewan and for the entire country. Right now about 90 per cent of rare earths are produced in China,” said Minister of Trade and Export development Jeremy Harrison.

SRC’s facility is expected to be partially operational by 2023 and fully operating by 2024 while Vital Metals' will be fully operational by 2023.