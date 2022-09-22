Increased demand for rare earth materials expected to add more than 100 jobs in Saskatoon
As part of a provincial government push to help Saskatchewan emerge as a leader in processing rare earth materials, it held a summit at the Saskatchewan Research Council.
Rare Earth Summit focused on sites in Saskatoon's north industrial end, where Vital Metals unveiled the first phase of its rare earth processing facility.
“We’re celebrating Saskatchewan and Saskatoon’s launch into providing materials, and the value-added, added materials for the green economy,” said Vital Metals president of strategy and corporate affairs David Connelly
The Australian-based company’s facility is located near the Saskatchewan Research Council's (SRC) $55 million are earth processing facility. Between the two facilities, 100+ jobs will be created, according to the Saskatchewan Research Council.
“Rare earths are absolutely essential for every motor in every electrical vehicle. Right now the only place that those are mined is the Northwest Territories and they're shipped here, and the only place they are going to be processed is here in Saskatchewan,” said Connelly.
Rare earth metals are used in products like electric cars, wind turbines, phones, high-efficiency air conditioners, high-efficiency elevators and other electric products.
“This is going to be a very important industry for the province of Saskatchewan and for the entire country. Right now about 90 per cent of rare earths are produced in China,” said Minister of Trade and Export development Jeremy Harrison.
SRC’s facility is expected to be partially operational by 2023 and fully operating by 2024 while Vital Metals' will be fully operational by 2023.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King
For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.
Parking demand plummeted after COVID-19 and it's not picking up
At the start of the pandemic, office parking lots emptied out as workers began working from home. But more than two and a half years later, the demand for parking still hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Forcing people back to office 'tone deaf': AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Regina
-
'It affects women in all areas of their lives': The need for shelter and support continues to grow in Regina
An average of 18 domestic-related conflict calls were received by the Regina Police Service (RPS) per day in 2021.
-
Scott Moe's 57% approval rating highest among premiers: poll
At 57 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the highest approval rating in the country, according to a recent poll from Angus Reid Institute.
-
Plan to end homelessness expected to cost city more than $15M annually
City councillors have made it a future goal to eliminate homelessness in Regina and on Wednesday they found out just how expensive reaching that objective could be.
Winnipeg
-
New Manitoba lieutenant governor to be sworn in next month
Manitoba’s next lieutenant governor will be sworn in at a special ceremony next month.
-
Royal Canadian Mint unveils keepsake to honour residential school survivors and victims
The Royal Canadian Mint, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, unveiled a new keepsake on Thursday that represents the truth behind the residential school experience.
-
Three people charged in connection with fatal shooting of Winnipeg man
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Parc La Salle neighbourhood in July.
Calgary
-
'So heartbreaking': Calgary senior warns of romance scam after losing nearly $800K
A senior from Ontario was swindled out of nearly $800K in a romance scam and has had to move to Calgary to live with her son.
-
Alberta government faces $3.5B lawsuit from Australian coal company
An Australian coal company has filed a lawsuit over damages it says it sustained when coal mining was halted by the Alberta government.
-
Put on your bobble hats for this unique scavenger hunt from Canadian Tire
Calgary is among the many major cities that will be participating in a scavenger hunt, hosted by retailer Canadian Tire.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension
Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday.
-
Alberta government faces $3.5B lawsuit from Australian coal company
An Australian coal company has filed a lawsuit over damages it says it sustained when coal mining was halted by the Alberta government.
-
Man accused of shooting stranger on rural Alta. property, restricted firearms seized
Two people were shot at, and one of the pair was hit, while exploring what appeared to be an abandoned rural property east of Edmonton, RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Police looking for new information after Ontario woman dies in skydiving crash
Police are renewing its appeal for information following the death of a Toronto-area woman who died in a skydiving crash in Innisfil, Ont. last month.
-
Police identify 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Scarborough
Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Climate change effect on public transportation infrastructure to cost billions: FAO
Ontario's financial watchdog says the effects of climate change are projected to cost the province an extra $1.5 billion a year on average in the next few years just to maintain public transportation infrastructure.
Ottawa
-
McKenney promises Ottawa will be net-zero city by 2050
Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney would bring Ottawa to net-zero emissions by 2050 through a plan for “bold climate action,” they said Thursday.
-
Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending two reporters with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can get the best deals.
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
Vancouver
-
New tools, same mission: CTV News Vancouver journalists reflect on station's 25th anniversary
On CTV News Vancouver's 25th anniversary, news director Ethan Faber reflects on the station's early history – and how radically different news gathering looks in 2022.
-
Here's how high Metro Vancouver gas prices are predicted to get before the weekend
Gas prices are rising in Metro Vancouver and drivers may see another hike at local pumps before the weekend.
-
Rate of new monkeypox cases 'may be starting to decline' in B.C.: health officials
The rate of new monkeypox cases may be decreasing in B.C. after months of stability, local health officials say.
Montreal
-
Deportation date set for Mamadou Konate, COVID-19 CHSLD janitor: supporters
Mamadou Konaté, a CHSLD janitor from Ivory Coast who has fought deportation from Canada for months, will have to leave the country by the end of September.
-
Allegations surface of Inuk youth put in solitary confinement, told not to speak language
The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations are calling on Quebec to investigate after they say an Inuk youth was placed in solitary confinement at a youth detention facility.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for second straight day
Quebec's Ministry of Health reports that nine more people are receiving care for COVID-19, and 20 new deaths have been added to the total.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria gas prices predicted to jump before the weekend
Drivers on Vancouver Island may want to fill up their fuel tanks before the weekend as gas prices are expected to rise again. The average price for a litre of regular gasoline in the Greater Victoria region hit 191.2 cents on Thursday and is expected to jump dramatically by Friday.
-
Commercial building fire under investigation in Parksville, B.C.
Investigators are sifting through the damage after a fire at a commercial building in Parksville, B.C.
-
Province, Island Health not answering questions about staffing levels at new Victoria UPCC
On Monday morning, the province quietly opened the new UPCC at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria. By Wednesday, the word was out. At 11 a.m., the Gorge Road clinic was turning people away because it was at capacity.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
N.S. reports 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, active hospitalizations stabilize
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Quebec man accused of driving more than 195 km/h on Highway 17
A 33-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly exceeding 195 km/hr on Highway 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie, police say.
London
-
96 birds in Owen Sound, Ont. park ordered euthanized
Ninety five birds in Owen Sound’s Harrison Park have had to be euthanized. On Sept 16, city staff notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) about health concerns of the bird and waterfowl population in park’s sanctuary.
-
Replica firearms seized by London police
Two replica firearms have been seized following a road rage incident earlier this month. Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police say a man driving on Mornington Avenue saw another man pass him, turn around and follow him into a nearby parking lot.
-
Power restored after east London collision
Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night. Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.