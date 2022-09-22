Increased demand for rare earth materials expected to add more than 100 jobs in Saskatoon

Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King

For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

  • 96 birds in Owen Sound, Ont. park ordered euthanized

    Ninety five birds in Owen Sound’s Harrison Park have had to be euthanized. On Sept 16, city staff notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) about health concerns of the bird and waterfowl population in park’s sanctuary.

    Swans and ducks as seen in this undated photo in Owen Sound's Harrison Park. (Source: City of Owen Sound)

  • Replica firearms seized by London police

    Two replica firearms have been seized following a road rage incident earlier this month. Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police say a man driving on Mornington Avenue saw another man pass him, turn around and follow him into a nearby parking lot.

  • Power restored after east London collision

    Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night. Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.