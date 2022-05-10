In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the search for Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to look for the boy by land, air and on the water.
Young, five, was reported missing on April 19. He was playing in the front yard of his home on Red Earth Cree Nation. He was wearing Paw Patrol boots, blue pyjamas with green dinosaurs and a navy blue windbreaker.
He was last seen around noon that day, although he may have been spotted at a local playground around 2:30 p.m., according to police.
On Saturday an RCMP team patrolled 40 kilometres down the Carrot River — which runs through the community.
A pair of small boots were spotted during the search.
However, Young's family confirmed the boots did not belong to the boy, Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.
Tonge said heavy rain, melting snow and ice, and thick bush and trees have made the search challenging.
"There was also heavy rain on the weekend forcing searchers off the river for safety reasons," Tonge said.
"We use a variety of boats some larger, some smaller, whatever we can use to get on the river given the changing weather conditions each day."
Many community members also join the daily searches using their own boats, according to Tonge.
A helicopter has also been assisting in the search for Young, taking to the air every two or three days when the weather permits, Tonge said.
RCMP officers and community members act as spotters, with the air search also focused on the river or any areas highlighted by Red Earth's emergency response team.
Abduction is not suspected and Young's disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
Tonge said police are following up on any information involving potential sightings of the boy — no matter the source.
"We are still getting tips at this point — many of them are visions or dreams — but they are followed up with," Tonge said.
"At this time, none of those tips have given us any information about what happened to Frank."
At the request of Young's family, the ground search by community members is now focusing on the area south of Young's home.
"So we continue to remain hopeful and I'm thankful for the support and thankful for the volunteers that they continue to have that faith," Red Earth Chief Fabian head said during the news conference.
Head said volunteers are still welcome to join the effort to find Young.
The boy was staying in the community with his aunt and uncle. Young's parents live in Shoal Lake Cree Nation, located nearby.
"I talked to the parents this morning, and there's a bit of a level of frustration that's being expressed," Shoal Lake Chief Marcel Head said during the media availability.
"That's very understandable."
Young's family began looking for the boy almost immediately after he was discovered missing, according to police.
A winter weather system moved through the province that evening, bringing snow, wind and frigid temperatures.
In the days that followed, searches were conducted by ground, air and boat. An RCMP dive team was also brought in to assist.
A 92-kilometre area in and around Red Earth was covered during the search, according to the community.
Donations of food from Nipawin and Carrot River have helped feed the crews as the search has stretched on.
According to RCMP, over the first 14 days of the search, more than 600 people — including civilians — were officially registered with the search operation.
The Search And Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers has dedicated 2,000 hours of search time.
While Tonge said the resources dedicated to the search are reevaluated on a daily basis, the police service has boat crews lined up for the search at least until May 18.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin is to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine, Trudeau says upon return
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Canada reports 7 probable cases of acute hepatitis as outbreak affects children globally
Seven cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
Russia pummels vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russia pummeled the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
Regina
-
Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS
Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
Charleston Hughes signed by Riders
Charleston Hughes is back with the Roughriders after spending 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts.
Winnipeg
-
One pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis reported in Manitoba: Shared Health
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Stefanson says many employers already paying above minimum wage due to labour shortage
Premier Heather Stefanson said she will consider raising the minimum wage in Manitoba but said her primary concern is addressing labour shortages in the province.
-
Winnipeg firefighter donating kidney to fellow firefighter
Two firefighting friends in Winnipeg will fight a different kind of battle together as one gives the other a much-needed organ.
Calgary
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
-
Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: report
A new report suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.
-
Calgary expands alcohol in parks program, entire parks soon to be included
A Calgary program that lets adults drink in designated parks is returning this year and includes more spots to sip spirits than ever before.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
-
World Juniors tickets on sale now
The tournament, rescheduled for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, was suspended last December after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in Edmonton and Red Deer.
-
Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: report
A new report suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign
Ontario's four main party leaders have started the first debate of the election campaign by highlighting their proposals for northern Ontario.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the city.
-
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake 'lightly felt' near Almonte and Arnprior, Ont.
A minor earthquake was reported in the Ottawa Valley Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Where is Jacob Wilson? Friends 'very concerned' about B.C. man who disappeared a year ago
It's been a full year since a Kelowna man was last seen by his loved ones. Police are looking for tips, saying they're 'very concerned' for his well-being.
-
B.C. man denied $5,000 payout after speaker fell on him at SkyTrain station: CRT decision
A B.C. man won't get $5,000 from a local transit company after a speaker fell on him at a SkyTrain station, the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled.
-
What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.
Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Quebec officially backtracking on surgery rule for trans people's birth certificates
A detailed study of Bill 2, a bill first introduced last fall that contains sweeping reforms of many aspects of family law, began on Tuesday with the backtrack announced by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette on gender identity and sex, which had caused an outcry.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.
-
New biking, hiking trails open in Langford
A collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.
-
Ucluelet's only family medical clinic prepares to shut down
An eleventh-hour push is on to save the only family medical practice in Ucluelet, B.C.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.
-
P.E.I. reports 6 deaths, drop in cases and hospitalizations in weekly COVID-19 update
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.
Northern Ontario
-
First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
-
Northern Ontario man guilty of murdering his brother, victim's estranged wife also charged
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected
The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation
Southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit — But when they do come, they’ll learn there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.
-
Copper thieves hit London business for second time
For the second time this year, a local charitable organization has been targeted by copper thieves.