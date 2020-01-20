While Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC) predicts the city's average home price will sit somewhere between $275,100 and $283,900 in 2020, there are still plenty of intriguing possibilities for those with deeper pockets who are looking to spend.

Saskatoon's most expensive listing, as of January 2020, is 934 Saskatchewan Crescent East at $4.6 million.

The 4,684-square-foot home is packed with amenities, including a home gym, elevator, panoramic river views, wine cellar — and of course, this high-heeled shaped bathtub.

The listing made headlines in July, when it became the most expensive house ever listed in Saskatoon. According to the real estate agent, the two-storey 15-room home belongs to a couple who own an excavating company, and are looking to downsize.

Another Nutana residence located at 209 Saskatchewan Crecent West is the city's second most expensive home with an asking price of $3.98 million. It also features unobstructed views of the South Saskatchewan River from an enviable vantage point, a living room with lofty ceilings and a kitchen fully equpped with high-end appliances.

Next up: 318 Sturgeon Drive, listed at $2.99 million

The 3,860-square-foot home boasts outstanding views of the South Saskatchewan River from any angle of the home.

The two-storey home's windows, blinds, temperature and lighting can be completely controlled by a smart phone or tablet.

674 Saskatchewan Crescent East is fourth on the list, at $2.97 million.

This 2,900-square-foot two-storey home is just down the street from Saskatoon's most expensive listing.

The home features floor-to-ceiling glass windows around the home with views of the city skyline.

For an unobstucted sight line, the property includes a rooftop terrace —and don't forget a bottle of wine from the 700-bottle temperature-controlled wine room.

319 Zimmer Terrace at $2.49 million is ranked fourth most expensive property in Saskatoon.

This three-storey home, with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, is a custom build in Willowgrove. Custom features include a library with a 20-foot ceiling, and a staircase inspired by the famous Shirley Plantation in Geogia that was build in 1613.

Fifth on the list is located in Arbor Creek, 118 Kaplan Green listed for $2.19 million.

This four bedroom, four bathroom home overlooks the Erindale Lake. The 2,746-square-foot home has three gas fireplaces. Its main selling point is the basement, featuring a games room and two bars.

Photos from Realtor.ca.