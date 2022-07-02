In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings

The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

Statistics show the average house price in Saskatoon reached $375,200. But for those looking for something from the luxury home market, Saskatoon has a lot to offer.

Here are the 10 most expensive home listings in the city of Saskatoon.

934 Sask. Cres.

Overlooking the South Saskatchewan River, this four-bedroom, three-bath luxury home is considered an entertainer’s dream. It offers numerous spaces to relax and entertain guests. From a private rear courtyard with a build-in cooking area to second floor balcony where you can kick back and watch the sunset. If offers extra wide hallways, an elevator, home gym, and games room. There is even space to develop a nanny suite if needed.

674 Sask. Cres

With stunning views of downtown Saskatoon and the South Saskatchewan River, this three-bedroom, three-bath home offers 2,900 square feet of living space. Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten up the main floor and master bedroom. There is also a private courtyard, rooftop terrace, and a 700-bottle wine cellar.

870 University Drive: 1,995,000

870 University Dr

This five-bedroom character home has a long history in the city. Built as a mansion in the early 1900s, there have been some renovations to the home that has preserved it. The updated plumbing , wiring and mechanical make it a beautiful family home.

819 Braeside View

Backing onto Briarwood pond this two-storey home offers great views. There is also an outdoor pool, privacy garden, deck and covered patio, kids playhouse and a fire pit space. Inside the home has 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floor and a wood burning fireplace. With six bedrooms and five bathrooms and over 3,899 square feet, this home is ideal for any family.

419 Kenashuck Cres.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home has over 5,000 square feet to offer. The finished basement has a gym, wet bar, and office space. Backyard features include a covered patio, deck, and panoramic views of the pond, park, and walking paths. This home has in-floor heating and walk-out balconies for all the second floor bedrooms.

236 whiteswan dr

A property with 93-feet of river view, this 3,300-square foot home features four-bedrooms and four-bathrooms. It also comes with an outdoor hot tub, built-in barbecue and a shed. Inside you’ll enjoy a gas fireplace, dinning room with garden doors, and a large office on the main floor. Upstairs bedrooms have large vaulted ceilings and windows overlook the river.

423 Beechdale pl

This bungalow features 10-foot, 12-foot and even 16-foot ceilings throughout the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home. The living room has a floor to ceiling double sided gas fireplace with another gas fireplace in the walkout basement. The lower level also has a surround sound home theatre system, games area, and a bar for entertaining. Outside offers a built-in barbecue kitchen, sport court, and hot tub.

1309 15th st.

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom modern farmhouse in the city, with a gas fire place, main floor den and powder room. The two-storey, 2,276-square feet of living space features large windows on the main floor that overlooks the private backyard space. A fully-finished basement offers a gym, family room and storage closet. The outdoor living space comes with a hot tub space and pergola.

739 beechdale way

This two-storey, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a finished basement and walks out on to Donna Birkmaier Park.It features a winding central staircase and open concept kitchen, and 10-foot high ceilings with windows providing ample natural light throughout. With in-floor heating this home is the perfect cozy atmosphere to spend with family and friends.

371 Fast Court

371 Fast Court

Overlooking the Meewasin Northeast swale, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home provides the ideal peaceful space to retreat after a long day at work. The home offers a natural gas fireplace and a 160-square foot deck to enjoy, as well as a fully finished basement with a wet bar and large game area.

