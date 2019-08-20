Saskatoon-based Federated Co-Op Ltd. has the highest-rated gas station washrooms in the country, according to GasBuddy data.

“Award-winning washrooms are just one example of how much gas stations have evolved to being true destinations serving quality food, providing wonderful service and attracting more loyal customers,” Frank Beard, convenience store trends analyst at GasBuddy, said in a news release.

“I expect more gas stations to be named ‘best washrooms in Canada’ in the years to come.”

For GasBuddy’s Top Gas Station Washroom Brands in Canada survey, more than three million gas station ratings and reviews were compiled from the GasBuddy app to determine which brands have the top-rated washrooms, the company says.

The top rated national gas station washroom brands in Canada are:

CO-OP Irving Ultramar Canadian Tire Shell Esso Petro-Canada Husky

The province with the highest gas station washroom ratings overall is New Brunswick, according to GasBuddy.