In-dispute designation on Sask. school division lifted by Sask. Teachers Federation

An in-dispute designation placed on Northern Lights School Division (NSLD) has been lifted following negotiations between the division and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

The rift began on June 19, after NSLD Director of Education Jason Young communicated the terms of a memorandum of understanding — which were not negotiated at the bargaining table — directly to all NLSD teachers.

“This action circumvented the negotiating team and collective bargaining processes,” a news release from the STF said.

Following the move, the STF placed the school division “in-dispute,” restricting members applying or accepting a position with the division.

The move marked the first time since 2002 and the 15th time since 1961 that the STF placed a school division in dispute.

“In order to lift the in-dispute designation, Mr. Young provided a letter to the STF that assured he was not intending to subvert the collective bargaining process,” the news release read.

“His letter is being shared with Northern Area Teachers’ Association members, along with a letter of response from the STF noting that his previous letter to all NLSD teachers was indeed an unfair labour practice.”

“We are relieved this has been resolved without further escalation,” said Northern Area Teachers’ Association President Debbie Banman in the release.

“We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to reach a fair agreement for our local members that will include priority articles from both parties.”

STF members are no longer barred from applying to the division. In the release, STF President Samantha Becotte defended the actions of the organization.

“Taking actions like this is always a last resort; our preference is to address these issues without taking these drastic steps,” Becotte said.

“However, the STF has a duty to protect members’ rights and to ensure teachers are respected and treated fairly by their employer.”