SASKATOON -- In a historic first for the team, a female player is suiting up for the Saskatoon Hilltops.

Linebacker Emmarae Dale joins the team after helping the Saskatoon Valkyries, take home the Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) title in 2016 and 2019.

“I am extremely honoured to be joining the Hilltops,” Dale said in a news release.

“It’s definitely been very surreal so far and I still can’t even believe it’s really happening, but I’m so grateful or the opportunity to play football at a higher calibre and challenge myself as an athlete."

The Saskatoon Hilltops have earned a reputation as an elite squad, winning 22 Canadian Junior Football League national titles with the team currently on a six-consecutive-title run that started in 2014.

“She has a great work ethic and brings a very physical element to her play. She is joining us for our 2020 practice schedule and we can’t wait to see her in the Hilltops uniform at linebacker in 2021,” Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said.

Dale describes her experience since joining the Hilltops as "awesome" and said she has received a lot of positive feedback and support.

"Coming from the Valkyries, things haven’t been all that different other than the obvious fact that I’m playing against men now. The pace is definitely quicker but I’m excited to keep learning and growing as a football player."

