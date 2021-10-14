Impaired driver caught going wrong direction: Corman Park police

SASKATOON -

An impaired driver was allegedly caught driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 12 near Martensville on Saturday.

Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) were able to do a traffic stop and found the driver to have open alcohol beside him, according to a Facebook post.

CPPS arrested the driver and received two breath samples of 220 mgs and 210 mgs. Criminal charges start at 80 mgs, police said.

The driver was released and has a scheduled court date.