'I was just in shock': Saskatoon woman looking for answers after being hit by allegedly stolen vehicle

A Saskatoon woman was left injured and without answers after an alleged stolen vehicle smashed into hers.

Angel Wells was stopped at a light on 20th Street and 4th Avenue South on February 1st in the middle of the afternoon.

A vehicle that turned out to be stolen came flying towards her, she didn’t have time to react.

“I was just in shock,” said Wells. “I didn’t even have time to say ‘oh my god’ or prepare for it. It was pretty traumatic.”

Wells says the stolen car collided with another vehicle in the intersection, then slammed into hers.

“I knew my foot was smashed, so I didn’t even try and get out of the car,” Wells told CTV News.

“About nine police cars showed up, a fire truck, and then lastly, an ambulance. All I wanted was the ambulance to get there, but they had to kind of bend the door to get me out.”

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot, despite being chased by a witness who saw the collision.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it is believed the vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of Spadina Crescent.

“One man was taken into custody a short distance away, but was released soon after," SPS said.

Wells is now left with a broken foot, a written off vehicle, and no answers.

“The vehicle was registered to my dad,” she said. “He still had to pay the $700 deductible, which blows my mind because, from what I understood, it could be waived in some occasions. I would assume this could be one of them since it’s a crazy thing that happened to us.”

SGI says incidents involving stolen cars are unfortunately common, but that’s why drivers have insurance.

“Whether it’s a hailstorm, vandalism, fire, hit and run, or somebody steals a vehicle and their reckless driving is responsible for a collision, nobody wants to see that,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson.

“It’s important to have insurance coverage for those circumstances if they do occur.”

SGI says there were over 2,800 auto theft claims reported to SGI in 2021, and just under 2,800 in 2020. More than 3,500 vehicles were stolen in 2019.

McMurchy says there are cases where a person can get a portion of the deductible back.

“In certain cases when multiple parties are impacted or if the person who caused the collision is caught, a potion of the deductible may be paid back,” he said.

“Another situation is when the person impacted has a package policy – depending on the policy, the deductible may be less than $700 or covered fully by the package policy.”

Wells and her boyfriend, who has been looking after her since the accident, live on the third floor of a building with no elevator. They say this issue still isn’t resolved.

“It’s just very frustrating,” said Kurtis Bear.

“We just want answers. We want to get some answers and see if they’re even doing anything about finding this guy.”

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information or video footage of the intersection or incident on February 1st at around 3PM to contact the nearest detachment.