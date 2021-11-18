'I thought it was a joke': Saskatoon announces fifth million-dollar lottery winner in the past month
Saskatoon’s apparent lucky lottery streak is continuing.
In the past month, four people in Saskatoon have won million-dollar lottery tickets.
Marilyn Longman is the latest winner and won $1 million in the Nov. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“Honestly, I thought it was a joke at first,” Longman told Sask Lotteries.
“I had a hard time breathing because I was just so excited.”
Longman purchased her winning ticket from the Co-op Westview Centre on 33rd St. W, according to Sask Lotteries. She told Sask Lotteries the win means she’ll have less financial stress and enjoy a better retirement.
Longman is the fourth million-dollar lottery winner in Saskatoon this past month. In the Oct. 19 draw, a $55 million Lotto Max ticket was won at Pinnacle Gas & Food on Faithfull Ave.
Days later, on Nov. 9, a $2 million Western 649 ticket was claimed — sold at a Shell station on McOrmond Drive.
On Nov. 12, a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the city won a $1 million prize.