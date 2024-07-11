'I spent forever reviewing murder plots': Saskatoon kids create comic books at new summer camp

A new summer camp in Saskatoon gives kids the opportunity to create their own comic book.

Kids 12 to 17 years old, of all skill levels, spend a week creating the concept, storyline and characters.

Fourteen-year-old Sofia Billard is creating a sci-fi comic, featuring characters Charlie and Finn.

"It's an adventure to save the universe — the basic trope of every movie," Billard tells CTV News, laughing.

"Charlie is a poor soul. This poor guy is being tortured and put through every dramatic scenario ever. He just wants to go home."

Sofia Billard shows off her comic at PAVED Arts, July 2024. (Laura Woodward / CTV News)

Billard has had the story idea for about two years but has never had the opportunity to put it to paper.

"At school, you get very limited opportunities for art," Billard says.

Rylee Scott decided to make a comedy — with a twist.

"It's just about some idiots counting sand, it's funny," Scott says.

"What makes it funnier is that the actual series is quite gory and a big murder mystery. I spent forever reviewing murder plots."

The five-day camp at PAVED Arts begins with the history of comics — kids learn about different styles, and how to tell a story. Then, they get down to business and bring their ideas to life.

"I'm amazed with what they've come up," artist Azby Whitecalf, one of the instructors of the camp, tells CTV News.

Whitecalf says it's important for kids to have a camp that fits their interests and have a space to create.

"It's really important to these kids who just love to draw. Some of them don't like sports — I didn't like sports, all I did was I wanted to draw — so I'm really happy I can be here and help them draw and make comics and have fun," Whitecalf said.

The comics the kids create at camp will get published and will be available at comic book shop Amazing Stories.

"Oh, I'm nervous! I have to get in all the details to make sure it's ready," Billard says.

"I'm just excited for my work to finally be out there."