SASKATOON -- Skiers and snowboarders at Table Mountain may have witnessed a boy dangling from the chairlift this weekend.

Liam Gratton, 12, said a quick move on the lift resulted in him almost falling as it glided over the trails below.

“We were going up and I was shifting over and I slipped off,” Liam said.

Reacting quickly, Liam said he grabbed on to whatever he could and luckily managed to wrap his arm and elbow around the edge of the chairlift and the safety bar, which saved him from falling.

Video from the chairlift behind the Gratton’s surfaced on social media, showing the few minutes Liam dangled before making it to the top of the chairlift. In the video people can be heard encouraging Liam to hang a little further.

Luc and Liam Gratton hit the slopes at Table Mountain on March 6. (Photo by Kaelah Gratton)

Liam’s mother Kaelah Gratton said her sons told her what happened when they got home, but she didn’t quite understand what happened until she saw the video.

“The video surfaced on social media and I watched it, and I watched it, and I just got sicker and sicker thinking about what would’ve happened if he would have fallen,” she said.

Liam said next time, he’ll make sure to keep the safety bar down the entire chairlift ride, so he’s not forced to test his strength once again.