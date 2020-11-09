SASKATOON -- The Golf Dome behind the Ramada Hotel in Saskatoon sits sunken after collapsing under a heap of snow following the weekend snowstorms.

“I was literally here yesterday, and today it’s gone,” said Haroon Latif. “I come here almost two to three times a week and I’m shocked to see what happened.”

CTV Saskatoon reached out to the Ramanda Hotel for comment on the collapsed indoor sports facility, but it did not immediately respond.

The dome has 35,000 sq. ft. of space and includes 37 driving range stalls, a nine-hole mini golf course. The dome also hosts a large indoor slo-pitch league.