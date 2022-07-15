'I’m having to beg for medication': NDP Opposition calling on province to pay for life-saving procedure

Saskatchewan's official opposition is calling on the province to pay for a life-saving procedure medication for 23-year-old Morgan Buyaki.

Buyaki, from Nipawin, was diagnosed with Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

“We’re calling on the government to expedite this decision to move quickly, to cover three doses for Morgan so that she can start feeling better,” Official Opposition Health Critic Vicki Mowat said.

The province’s Exception Drug Status covers 100 mg of her NUCALA medication, but due to the severity of her EPGA, she requires 300 mg.

Morgan’s mother, April Mcivor, says the shot is taken once a month and costs between $7,000-$10,000.

“I’m having to beg for medication for my daughter to live,” Mcivor said.

The vascular autoimmune disease causes inflammation of white blood cells, causing them to swell. It cuts the blood supply to organs, making them necrotic.

Currently, Buyaski's lungs, stomach and nerves are not receiving adequate blood or oxygen. She was diagnosed with EPGA 18 months ago.

“Without access to this medication the outlook for Morgan is very bleak," Mowat said. "There is about a 25 per cent survival chance without access to this medication, with access to this medication it’s closer to 90."

According to Mcivor, once a person is on NUCALA “for a year or two” they could go into remission, then be weaned off it. They would not have to go back on it unless the EGPA flares back up. Buyaski has been on the medication for a little under a year.

“There is that chance that this is not going to be a forever thing,” Mcivor said. “What’s the point in having a life-saving drug if it’s not available to anybody except the very elite, wealthly one per cent?”

CTV News was informed earlier that the provincial government is assisting with Buyaki’s medication under the Exception Drug Status. CTV News reached out again to find out if it would be further helping her but has not heard back yet.