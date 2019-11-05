A political analyst at the University of Saskatchewan is predicting a Wexit candidate will succeed in a byelection, if one gets called in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

“If there’s a byelection in Alberta or Saskatchewan, there’ll be a Wexit candidate. My prediction is, and I’ll put money on it, is that Wexit candidate wins,” Greg Poelzer said.

“The sentiment is that strong.”

Wexit is a separatist movement that erupted after Alberta and Saskatchewan didn’t elect a single Liberal MP in the federal election.

“We're going to do for western Canada the exact same thing the Bloc Quebecois does for Quebec. We’re advocating for the unity of the four Western Canadian provinces,” Wexit leader Peter Downing said.

Downing told CTV News the party filed paperwork with Elections Canada to become a registered political party on Monday.

To earn federal party status, Wexit needs to collect residents’ signatures and put forward a candidate when a by-election gets called.

Poelzer said he thinks people vote more boldly in a byelection, giving Wexit a win over Conservatives in a by-election.

The political analyst doesn’t believe Wexit will succeed in separating, as it would be a lengthy and complex process.

Members of Wexit Saskatchewan declined an interview with CTV News, waiting until details of the official Wexit plan are released.

More Wexit rallies have been scheduled in Calgary and Red Deer.