'I just couldn’t believe it': Sask. woman wins $100K on scratch ticket

A Humboldt woman has won $100,000 on a Crossword scratch ticket.

Phyllis Willenborg bought the ticket on March 14 and originally thought she had only uncovered four words, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

She soon realized she had more letters to scratch, the release said.

When she was done, she had uncovered 10 words but to be sure of the $100,000 win she checked her ticket on a self-checker, Sask. Lotteries said.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Willenborg said she already has plans for the winnings.

“I’m going to use some of it to help out the family,” she said.

“I had no idea I’d ever win anything like that.”

Willenborg bought her winning ticket at the Thrifty Market on Main Street in Humboldt, the release said.