Enhanced breast cancer screening announced for patients in Saskatchewan

A new program is expanding the capacity of breast cancer screening services across Saskatchewan, and a fundraising campaign is underway to get it done. This all comes as age requirement have been lowered for mammogram screening starting in the new year.

“We want to pick up the breast cancers when they're still small, when things are early, before you've got the lump that can be felt, before you've got the lump you feel in your underarm, and things have spread [to] your lymph nodes,” Dr. Carolyn Flegg, medical director of breast imaging with the Saskatchewan Health Authority told CTV News.

It’s that early screening the Saskatchewan Cancer Foundation hopes to be enhance with its new funraising campaign, aiming to raise $3.2 million to help with critical early diagnosis.

“We don't want to just survive their breast cancer; we want them to be able to thrive. We want a good quality outcome,” Flegg said.

The funds will go towards two new mammography machines in Saskatoon and Regina, and the addition of a second mobile breast screening vehicle to reach more communities.

The announcement comes as the recommended age to get screened for breast cancer is being lowered from 50 to 40-years-old. That announcement was made in the spring.

“So, in January 2025, it's not an automatic opening of the floodgates to all women 40 and up. It's a staged, rolled out approach,” says Bev Bulych, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

Since 76,000 women in the province will be newly-eligible with the lower age limit, a plan is in place to avoid flooding the system, according to Health Minister Everett Hindley.

“We can do it in a, in a way where we're able to build up the capacity, build up the resources so that as we lower that screening age, the health care system itself is able to accept those increased numbers that are coming in,” he said.

The SHA says staff has been hired to get ready for the influx, with more hiring on the way. That, in addition to an enhanced program to service the southern part of the province so they’re ready for the increase.

“With the expansion of the breast health center in Regina, that's really going to, as we predicted, look at volumes moving forward,” said Bryan Witt, vice-president of clinical and support services with the SHA.

An estimated 780 Saskatchewan women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 and 180 of those will die of the disease. It’s hoped that this announcement will improve those numbers for patients in our province.