'I couldn’t believe it': Sask. man discovers $250k lotto win 9 months later

A Prince Albert man is $250,000 richer after he discovered his big win nine months after the draw.

Jeff Lennox said he lets his lottery tickets pile up and then checks them all at once, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

When he checked his tickets this last time, he discovered he had won in the July 2, 2022 draw, the release said.

Lennox said he used an expletive when he found out.

“Then the guy behind me saw the amount on the screen and said the same thing.”

He said he was surprised.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said in the release. “I was just standing there in awe.”

Lennox said he doesn’t know what he will do with his windfall, aside from paying down some of his mortgage, the release said.

The ticket was purchased at the Tigger’Z Convenience Store on 15th Avenue East in Prince Albert, Sask. Lotteries said.