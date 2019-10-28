SASKATOON - A woman who is grieving over the loss of her cousin and niece says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ after a triple-fatal crash took away a part of her family.

Fifteen-month-old Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur, her 12-year-old cousin Jerome Coulineur, and a paramedic – whose identity has not been released – died in Friday’s crash near the northern Saskatchewan village of Beauval.

According to RCMP, while an ambulance was responding to a call, it collided with a truck. Icy road conditions are to blame.

Melissa Angela told CTV News one of the cars had four of her family members in it, as they were on their way to Edmonton for a 16-year-old’s birthday.

Angela was not present at the time of the accident, but she said her dad was.

Andrew LaRiveriere was driving at the time and is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital, she said.

He suffered fractured ribs, a bruised heart and lungs, and a broken ankle.

“Our family has been together this whole time. We’ve just been with our dad and also our nephew has been in (Royal University Hospital), so he’s been by my dad’s side. We’ve all been together,” she said.

“I am so overwhelmed,” Kinzey’s mother Alexa LaRiviere-Laliberte told CTV News.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts prayers and all the support were getting. I don’t want to answer questions or talk to anyone yet. My heart hurts so much,” she wrote on Facebook.

LaRiviere-Laliberte asked her friends on social media for prayers during this time.

“Needing prayers for my daddy,” she wrote. “I’m gonna go crazy if I lose him too.”

Meanwhile, the hamlet of Jans Bay is also banding together to show its support.

A GoFundMe – with a goal of $5,000 – has been set up to help with funeral costs.

“The community of Jans Bay along with those deeply affected in Cole Bay and Beauval have suffered yet another terrible loss,” the page reads.

A local radio station hosted a bingo night Sunday, with proceeds going to the children’s family.

Jans Bay Community School cancelled classes on Monday and issued a letter to parents and caregivers.

“Northern Lights School Division has provided additional supports for staff and students and there are supports available for community members that may also be accessed,” the letter read.

Instead of class, the school opened its doors for a day of board games, with counsellors made available.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is also working to provide relief.

“Mental health supports are being made available to the local communities through SHA’s mental health services. Critical Incident Stress Debrief support is also being offered for SHA staff, communities affected and others as requested. All SHA staff can also access support from our Employee and Family Assistance provider, including professional counselling services,” spokesperson Doug Dahl told CTV News in an e-mailed statement.