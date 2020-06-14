Advertisement
Humboldt calls local state of emergency as 90 millimetres of rain fall
Flooding on 16th Street in Humboldt on June 14 (Courtesy: Krystle Olynick)
SASKATOON -- Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench called a local state of emergency Sunday due to the high amount of rainfall and flooding in the city, according to a tweet by the City of Humboldt.
“Do not panic, but ensure that your sump pumps are functioning properly and that the discharge is directed outside,” the tweet said.
Mayor Muench urged people to avoid driving in a number of areas including Centennial Way, Barnes Crescent, Thompson Drive, 5th Avenue near 11th Street, 17th Street North and South of Highway 5.
“Vehicle traffic is causing property damage to homes due to flooding,” another tweet from the City of Humboldt said.
A number of CTV News viewers sent in photos and videos showing flooding on some local roads.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for Humboldt Sunday evening, but has since been lifted. Humboldt saw approximately 90 millimetres of rain.
The forecast calls for rain Tuesday through Thursday.