SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Rattlers fans can save 12 per cent on 2021 season tickets through Aug. 23, the team announced Wednesday.

“We could not be more excited to head into our third season and return to play in front of the best fans in the (Canadian Elite Basketball League) at SaskTel Centre,” Rattlers President and COO Lee Genier said in a news release.

“Our inaugural season proved to be an incredible success and we are working hard to build upon the strong foundations that we have established over the last two seasons. As we head into 2021, we relish the opportunity to compete for the CEBL title, back in our home venue in front of our fans.”

Season ticket holders will receive exclusive member benefits such as in-store member pricing, invites to exclusive Rattlers events and a ticket exchange program

The next season is set to start in May, the team says.

The league held a summer series this year in St. Catherines, Ont, won by the Edmonton Stingers.

The Rattlers won the league’s first championship.