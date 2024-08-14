'Historic moment': Sask. coach for Team Germany returns from Olympics
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage.
Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.
"This was the first time that the German women's basketball team had ever qualified for the Olympics, so a really historic moment," Jay told CTV News at Merlis Belsher Place.
It all started in February when head coach Lisa Thomaidis asked Jay if he would join Team Germany's coaching staff at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil.
"I jumped at the opportunity," Jay said.
He and Thomaidis have worked together for more than a decade with Saskatchewan Huskies Basketball.
"She trusted what I was able to do in video scouting and performance analytics," Jay said.
Heading into the Summer Games, Germany's women's basketball team was ranked 19th.
The team, viewed as an underdog, ended in the 8th position — eliminated by France.
"We beat Belgium, who was a top team. We beat Japan, who was a top team and we competed well against the USA and France. The France game was the quarterfinal, so we ended up in a top-eight position, and that was beyond a lot of expectations," Jay said.
While Jay was all-in for Team Germany, off the court, he cheered for Canada.
"When it wasn't 5x5 basketball related, I was pretty partial to Canada because that's home. I've been a German fan for about eight months now," the coach said.
Jay said a highlight of his Olympic experience was watching hometown hurdler Michelle Harrison make her Olympic debut. Harrison and Jay attended Evan Hardy Collegiate together.
"Seeing her and that Saskatoon connection was super special," Jay said.
Paris was a monumental trip for Jay, who thought he'd only ever attend the Olympics as a fan.
Jay said he's excited to see where the team — he now cheers for — goes from here.
"Heading into LA 2028, I think what Germany is able to do over these next four years is going to be something that basketball fans really need to keep an eye on," Jay said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
'I am disgusted as any Canadian': Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Canada's trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as 'unfair'
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
WATCH U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Missing man found dead after ATV crash: RCMP
A 53-year-old man is dead after an ATV collision on Sagkeeng First Nation.
-
Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
Edmonton
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Thursday.
-
Wildfire smoke returns to Edmonton and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
From Mozart to Pixar music, Symphony Under the Sky returns to Edmonton for a 4-day outdoor music event
The Symphony Under The Sky music festival makes its return to Edmonton next week.
Calgary
-
Multiple kittens injured, 2 dead in disturbing string of animal abuse cases in Calgary
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 2 south of Calgary
One person was killed in a highway crash south of Calgary on Wednesday morning.
-
Four charged following year-long drug trafficking investigation: Calgary police
Four people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges following a year-long Calgary police investigation.
Lethbridge
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
-
Arguments on sanctions against Medicine Hat’s mayor heard by judge
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Toronto
-
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
-
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
Chipotle to open second Ottawa location this fall
The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.
Montreal
-
Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
-
Flooded basement cleanup could be a health hazard: How to stay safe
For anyone cleaning their basements, rooms and other areas that sustained heavy water damage during the Aug. 9 storm in Montreal, there are several health risks associated with cleaning up water.
-
'I know it's extremely difficult,' says public safety minister after flooding
Quebec Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel talks of the damage caused by post-tropical storm Debby, including the municipalities still under states of emergency, flooded homes and residents forced from their houses.
Vancouver
-
Thundershowers to bring moisture to fire-weary regions of British Columbia
The BC Wildfire Service says thundershowers are expected to bring some much-needed moisture to areas of the province where hundreds of fires are burning, including a destructive blaze in the Kootenays.
-
Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing
A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.
-
Transit police officer could face charges for Vancouver shooting: IIO
An officer with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police who shot a man in Gastown could face criminal charges, according to the province's police watchdog.
Kelowna
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
B.C. report explores inequalities in justice, health, child-welfare systems
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner says inequalities are baked into the province's justice, health and child-welfare systems.
-
Calls to keep lighthouse keepers at 2 stations on Vancouver Island
There are calls for the federal government to rescind an order that’s set to pull lighthouse keepers from duty at two stations along Vancouver Island’s famous West Coast Trail.
London
-
Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
-
Former London Lightning player to run for U.S. Senate
A former London Lightning star and NBA player has won the Republican Senate primary in Minnesota.
-
Vigil to be held for Anna Bielli
A vigil is being held tonight for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found in the river on Aug. 4 near Western University.
Kitchener
-
Ont. man wanted for attempted abduction of woman in Wellesley Township
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
-
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
-
Real estate broker's sign vandalized
A Waterloo Region real estate broker is taking it in stride after one of his billboards was vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.