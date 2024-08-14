'Historic moment': Sask. coach for Team Germany returns from Olympics

Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage.

Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.

"This was the first time that the German women's basketball team had ever qualified for the Olympics, so a really historic moment," Jay told CTV News at Merlis Belsher Place.

It all started in February when head coach Lisa Thomaidis asked Jay if he would join Team Germany's coaching staff at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil.

"I jumped at the opportunity," Jay said.

He and Thomaidis have worked together for more than a decade with Saskatchewan Huskies Basketball.

"She trusted what I was able to do in video scouting and performance analytics," Jay said.

Heading into the Summer Games, Germany's women's basketball team was ranked 19th.

The team, viewed as an underdog, ended in the 8th position — eliminated by France.

"We beat Belgium, who was a top team. We beat Japan, who was a top team and we competed well against the USA and France. The France game was the quarterfinal, so we ended up in a top-eight position, and that was beyond a lot of expectations," Jay said.

While Jay was all-in for Team Germany, off the court, he cheered for Canada.

"When it wasn't 5x5 basketball related, I was pretty partial to Canada because that's home. I've been a German fan for about eight months now," the coach said.

Jay said a highlight of his Olympic experience was watching hometown hurdler Michelle Harrison make her Olympic debut. Harrison and Jay attended Evan Hardy Collegiate together.

"Seeing her and that Saskatoon connection was super special," Jay said.

Paris was a monumental trip for Jay, who thought he'd only ever attend the Olympics as a fan.

Jay said he's excited to see where the team — he now cheers for — goes from here.

"Heading into LA 2028, I think what Germany is able to do over these next four years is going to be something that basketball fans really need to keep an eye on," Jay said.