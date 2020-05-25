SASKATOON -- A man who walked into a downtown bar and fired two shots into the ceiling pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Tyrell Davey, 25, pleaded guilty to recklessly discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

A provincial court judge handed Davey a five-year sentence on May 22, with 125 days credited for time spent on remand.

On March 3, police were called to Hudson’s on the corner of 21st Street East and Fourth Avenue South after a man reportedly fired shots into the ceiling of the business.

Prosecutor Dan Dahl said Davey’s defence took the position that he did not intend to hurt anyone, and that his goal was ultimately to "commit suicide by cop."

Davey’s mother, Jocelyn Davey-Hawreluik told CTV Saskatoon her son had a history of mental health issues, and on the night of the incident he was having a “wits end” moment.

“His intention that evening was suicide by cop,” she said. “His thought was the only one it would harm is himself.“

She added her son felt he was aware of what he was doing at the time and wanted to take responsibility for his actions

As for the five-year sentence. She said she felt it was a fair length of time.

Bystanders intervened

"At the time of the incident, Jesse Heit told CTV News Saskatoon he was at the downtown bar attending a friend’s stag party.

He said people inside the bar didn’t think too much of the first gunshot, until they heard a second shot.

Heit said he saw his friend, Jason Neudorf, in a struggle with another man and that’s when he saw the two fighting over a rifle.

A day after the incident Neudorf told CTV News Saskatoon it was a quick decision to approach a man in the pub, knowing he had a rifle.

“It was a quick decision to move the barrel out of the way or step back but if I would’ve stepped back I don’t know what would’ve happened if I did, so it was one quick though,” Neudorf said.

Davey also pleaded guilty to mischief and assault from an incident that occurred on Jan. 10.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available. Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645) and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.