

CTV Saskatoon





Highway 16 westbound at 71st Street is closed due to a broken signal arm blocking the lanes, the City of Saskatoon says in a news release.

Traffic is being detoured onto Beam Road west and then north onto Dalmeny Highway.

Repairs to the signal arm will begin when high winds die down. Work is tentatively scheduled to start at midnight.

Saskatoon Transit will continue to operate as scheduled.