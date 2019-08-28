

CTV Saskatoon





The new adult emergency department will soon be open to the public at the Royal University Hospital.

Private exam rooms, trauma rooms and specialized mental health rooms are included in the new space.

The emergency department will also have direct access to the STARS helipad through a dedicated elevator.

The new ER is scheduled to be open for patient use later this fall. Once it’s open, anyone needing emergency care will go to a new entrance past the current ER.

Members of the media, the provincial government, Saskatchewan Health Authority, and RUH Foundation got a look at the new department Wednesday afternoon.

“This new emergency department will improve patient safety and privacy, accommodate more people and improve access for trauma and EMS personnel,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said.

The provincial government spent nearly $260 million for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, including the RUH adult emergency department. The RUH Foundation contributed $5 million on the new equipment in the space.