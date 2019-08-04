

Chad Leroux , CTV Saskatoon





The seventh annual Saskatoon Ribfest had a busy day in the sun Sunday as many were in attendance to take in some of the award winning food, and free entertainment.

People were getting sauce on their faces and shirts as they tried one of the five different “Ribbers” that attended this years event.

“I actually brought a towel, I had it over top of me. It was good though! You get your fingers and your face a little dirty, but that’s what it’s all about, that’s why you eat ribs!” said event attendee Jim Tamen.

The “ribbers” offered all sorts of delicious barbeque other than just the award winning ribs.

“We have our pulled pork, beef ribs, pork ribs, corn bread. You name it, we try and bring it. Put a little south in your mouth is what we’re trying to say,” said Gator BBQ employee Scott in between breaks of handing out pulled pork samples.

The food wasn’t the only thing on the menu for the long weekend event. There was a children’s area with bouncy castles and a petting zoo, as well as a location near the seating areas with live music, showcasing talented performers all weekend.

Ribs were definitely the highlight of the weekend, but there was plenty of other food being served as well, with 10 different food vendors aside from the five big “ribbers”. The event is free to attend, with the Rotary club who puts the event on hosting a 50/50 draw to help raise money for the club. The festival only has one day left this year.