Here’s the most borrowed library books of 2022

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has released their ‘most borrowed’ list for 2022. In a social media post, they released the top six books in several categories including adult non-fiction, adult fiction, and ebooks.

For adult non-fiction, the books most borrowed from SPL include:

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk

Based on research by Dr. van der Kolk, this book examines the impact trauma can have on the body and brain. He also examines how those dealing with trauma in their lives or their pasts can find healing.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Clear teaches readers how to break bad habits and create good ones that lead to a more successful and happier life. He uses scientific knowledge from biology, psychology, and neuroscience to introduce practical ways to overcome bad habits and develop positive ones.

From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle

From the Ashes tells the story of a Metis-Cree man who grew up in Prince Albert. Through his family struggles and his own addictions, Thislte shares how he came to terms with his past and found hope for the future.

Indian in the Cabinet by Jody Wilson-Raybould

The true story of how Canada’s first Indigenous Minister of Justice and Attorney General rose to her position and still strives to make Canada a better place.

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor

Journalist James Nestor delves into decades of research into the benefits of breathing and how we can improve it.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

By sharing her own experience of surviving divorce and rebuilding her family, Doyle inspires women to find their own strength and overcome obstacles and heartbreak.

Most borrowed adult fiction books were

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

This coming of age story focuses on Kya Clark, who has made her home in the marsh of a town on the North Carolina coast. After two young men take an interest in her, Kya is faced with a decision.

The Judge’s List by John Grisham

Known for his chilling and suspenseful stories, Grisham’s The Judge’s list is a #1 New York Times Bestseller. He tells the story of Lacy Stoltz who works on the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct with a focus on the ethics of judges. She is faced with a challenge when one judge in her jurisdiction is suspected of being a serial killer, but gathering proof against his cunning may be too much.

Better Off Dead by Andrew Grant and Lee Child

Jack Reacher finds a woman in a jeep that crashed and gets drawn into her quest to find her brother. One that may costs lives, but Reacher feels compelled to get involved anyway.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

As guests gather for a wedding celebration on an island off the coast of Ireland, what should have been a wonderful event turns into a murder investigation.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Midnight Library is where many books are kept sharing the stories of different realities, including the life you could have lived. Nora Seed is faced with the decision of changing her life into something else. During her journey through the Midnight Library, she discovers what makes life worth it.

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Lowen Ashleigh is a writer who accepts an assignment to complete a series of bestselling author Verity Crawford. However, during her work she uncovers secrets that could disrupt Verity’s marriage and life.

The most borrowed ebooks in 2022 included

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

During the Great Depression, many individuals faced some tough choices. The Four Winds follows Elsa Martinelli as she grapples with staying on her farm or heading west for a better life.

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Hannah Hall’s husband Owen has disappeared and to find out what happened to him she will need to unite with his daughter, who wants nothing to do with her.

The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly

Bestselling author Connelly has LAPD Detective Renée Ballard and Detective Harry Bosch team up to solve not one – but two murders.

Better Off Dead by Andrew Grant and Lee Child

Jack Reacher finds a woman in a jeep that crashed and gets drawn into her quest to find her brother. One that may costs lives, but Reacher feels compelled to get involved anyway.

The Girl in His Shadow by Audrey Blake

Raised by a surgeon, orphan Nora Beady becomes a skilled medical assistant. But in a society that punishes women for practicing medicine, Nora has a tough decision to make.

The Judge’s List by John Grisham

Known for his chilling and suspenseful stories, Grisham’s The Judge’s list is a #1 New York Times Bestseller. He tells the story of Lacy Stoltz who works on the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct with a focus on the ethics of judges. She is faced with a challenge when one judge in her jurisdiction is suspected of being a serial killer, but gathering proof against his cunning may be too much.